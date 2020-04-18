Feathercoin Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $323.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019091 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 274,817,000 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, QBTC, Cryptopia, BX Thailand and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

