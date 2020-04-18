Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 2,532,400 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 699,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,220,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,662,000 after buying an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $799,751,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 70,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,125,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,913,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

FRT traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $75.36. 740,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average of $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

