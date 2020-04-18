Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 1,439,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Shares of GSM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 701,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,478. The company has a market cap of $85.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $364.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.30 million. Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 17.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 1,557.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 373,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,511,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552,694 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,601,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,731,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

