Fetch Price Reaches $0.0409 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Fetch has a total market capitalization of $24.78 million and $5.64 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch token can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and WazirX. During the last week, Fetch has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.37 or 0.04474321 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00066360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010172 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Fetch Profile

FET is a token. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 605,473,665 tokens. The official message board for Fetch is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai.

Fetch Token Trading

Fetch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

