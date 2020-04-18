Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $9,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

FIS opened at $127.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.56.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,122 shares of company stock worth $12,503,344. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

