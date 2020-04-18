Fiii One Day Trading Volume Hits $223.00 (FIII)

Fiii (CURRENCY:FIII) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Fiii has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fiii coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and CoinEgg. Fiii has a market capitalization of $26,676.11 and $223.00 worth of Fiii was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fiii alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Fiii Profile

Fiii was first traded on September 12th, 2018. Fiii’s total supply is 2,445,238,542 coins and its circulating supply is 482,404,699 coins. Fiii’s official Twitter account is @FiiiLab and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fiii is fiii.io. The official message board for Fiii is medium.com/@fiiilab.io.

Buying and Selling Fiii

Fiii can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fiii directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fiii should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fiii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fiii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fiii and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.