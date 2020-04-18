Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.71

News articles about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a news impact score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FISI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FISI opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.39. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $246.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.14%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Robert M. Glaser bought 2,000 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,548.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

