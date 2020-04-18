Financial Survey: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Horace Mann Educators (NASDAQ:HMN)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Donegal Group and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $812.45 million 0.49 $47.15 million N/A N/A Horace Mann Educators $1.43 billion 1.00 $184.44 million $2.20 15.71

Horace Mann Educators has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 5.80% 6.50% 1.50% Horace Mann Educators 12.89% 6.08% 0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.6% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Donegal Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Donegal Group pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Horace Mann Educators pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Donegal Group has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Donegal Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Donegal Group has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Donegal Group and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Horace Mann Educators 0 0 2 0 3.00

Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.62%. Given Horace Mann Educators’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horace Mann Educators is more favorable than Donegal Group.

Summary

Horace Mann Educators beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles. It also offers homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft; and liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property. In addition, the company offers commercial automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured; commercial multi-peril policies that provide protection to businesses against various perils, primarily combining liability and physical damage coverages; and workers' compensation policies, which provide benefits to employees for injuries sustained during employment. The company markets its insurance products through a network of approximately 2,400 independent insurance agencies. Donegal Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Donegal Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive distributors and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

