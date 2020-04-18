Financial Survey: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) versus Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Momo and Coupa Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 0 5 0 3.00 Coupa Software 0 8 17 0 2.68

Momo presently has a consensus price target of $37.08, indicating a potential upside of 55.73%. Coupa Software has a consensus price target of $150.08, indicating a potential downside of 9.62%. Given Momo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Coupa Software.

Volatility and Risk

Momo has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coupa Software has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Coupa Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 17.36% 24.77% 14.41% Coupa Software -23.31% -10.01% -3.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Coupa Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Momo and Coupa Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $2.44 billion 2.02 $426.74 million $1.94 12.27 Coupa Software $389.72 million 28.40 -$90.83 million ($0.67) -247.85

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Coupa Software. Coupa Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Momo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Momo beats Coupa Software on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Momo

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc. engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

