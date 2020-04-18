First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 1,806 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,232,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $191.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.08. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $67.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CME Group from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.21.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

