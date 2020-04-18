First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 3,993 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after purchasing an additional 985,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,190,276,000 after purchasing an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,394,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,537,291,000 after purchasing an additional 796,974 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,226,581 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,334,166,000 after purchasing an additional 994,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT opened at $132.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $132.97. The company has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

