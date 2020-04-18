First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 792.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.8% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 95,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.1% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 18,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Biogen from $261.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.40.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.