First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $90.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.