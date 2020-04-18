First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock opened at $259.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $248.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock valued at $100,452,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.