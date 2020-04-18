First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,109,506.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,965,106.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $113.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays downgraded Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

