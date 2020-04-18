First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,465,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Intuit from $303.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.61.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $265.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.18 and a 200 day moving average of $264.53. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

