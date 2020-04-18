First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $267.82 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $312.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $240.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.40.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $291.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,366,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

