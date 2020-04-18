First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,286 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $130.72 on Friday. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,756 shares of company stock worth $19,911,928. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.81.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

