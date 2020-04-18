First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 25,016 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 362.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $106.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8217 dividend. This represents a $3.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.