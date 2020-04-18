First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,380 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWP. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,278,000 after buying an additional 825,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,145,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,767,000 after buying an additional 312,922 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,011,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,696,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,705,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $163.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

