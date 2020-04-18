First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,433 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 38,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 11,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $49.55. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

