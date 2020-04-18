First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 7,004 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,004 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

