First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $38.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.64 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Financial an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THFF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered First Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of THFF stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $31.98. The company had a trading volume of 68,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,473. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.66. First Financial has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.65 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 26.06%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Gibson purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $235,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,150 shares of company stock worth $258,950. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

