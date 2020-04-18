Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,110 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISV stock opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.