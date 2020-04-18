FLIP (FLP) Price Down 21.4% This Week

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. FLIP has a total market cap of $400,747.76 and approximately $309.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

