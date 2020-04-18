Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $22.13 Million Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,603,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 267,780 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 4.02% of Ultra Clean worth $22,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,175,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 629,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 224,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 386,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 89,677 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at $891,146.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $22.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.14 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $286.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

