Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $22.65 Million Stock Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 2.25% of SITE Centers worth $22,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in SITE Centers by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in SITE Centers by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised SITE Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

SITC opened at $5.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $111.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.53 million. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $50,380.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,197. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David R. Lukes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,576 shares of company stock valued at $237,704 in the last 90 days.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

