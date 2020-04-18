Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.26 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,405,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,762 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $23,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BECN. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $24,189,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 390,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 260,739 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,142,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 250,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 159,619 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

BECN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 3,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.90. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

