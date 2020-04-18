Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $23.82 Million Stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 838,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,926 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.81% of Virtusa worth $23,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 37.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 523,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 143,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtusa in the third quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its stake in Virtusa by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 207,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Virtusa by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Virtusa Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $937.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

