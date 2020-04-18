Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Makes New $22.25 Million Investment in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 216,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,250,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.24% of Varian Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VAR opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

