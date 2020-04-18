Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 19,044 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.29% of LCI Industries worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

LCI Industries stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average is $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $55.29 and a 52-week high of $116.51.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.20%. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

