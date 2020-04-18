Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Raises Position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611,444 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,834 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Aecom worth $18,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aecom by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $32.85 on Friday. Aecom has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.23). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $32.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 869.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Aecom from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aecom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aecom from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Aecom from $56.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

