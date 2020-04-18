Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 105,771 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,771 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Masco worth $24,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Masco by 4.6% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Masco by 3.1% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 979,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,529,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 889.9% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 139.6% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 691,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after acquiring an additional 402,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $39.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. Masco Corp has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 3,655.00% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $1,186,616.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,612.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

