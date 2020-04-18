Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 11,713 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,713 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of Wintrust Financial worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $58,426,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after acquiring an additional 379,881 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after acquiring an additional 340,349 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $10,649,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Thomas P. Zidar sold 2,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $187,492.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 470 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,123.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $78.25.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $69.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

