Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 77,400 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 896,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,400 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.87% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,001,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,631 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 408,968 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 377,501 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $26.69 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

In related news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $298,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,498,758.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

