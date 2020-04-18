Function X Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $84,641.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000704 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $10.32 million and approximately $84,641.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Function X

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,660,781 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

