FUTURAX Hits Market Cap of $4,708.38 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. One FUTURAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,708.38 and $44,512.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00074585 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00431738 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001060 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013764 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 65.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007536 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00012506 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001476 BTC.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

