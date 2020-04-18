GAPS Market Capitalization Reaches $34.78 Million (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One GAPS token can currently be purchased for about $3.48 or 0.00048035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex. GAPS has a market capitalization of $34.78 million and $4.02 million worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GAPS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00034170 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000711 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,263.73 or 1.00332897 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00062076 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000688 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GAPS Token Profile

GAP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain. GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin.

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.