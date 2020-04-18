Garlicoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $19,970.08 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $19,970.08 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CoinFalcon.

Garlicoin (CRYPTO:GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 56,034,000 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, CryptoBridge, Nanex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

