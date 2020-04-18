Garlicoin Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $28,393.03 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Nanex. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar.

About Garlicoin

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 56,049,912 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.