Gemini Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $49.51 Million (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. Gemini Dollar has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and $49.51 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, The Rock Trading, Bibox and DEx.top.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 6,598,182 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, The Rock Trading, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

