GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 13.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $504,829.11 and $396.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00609006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00034811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00046610 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007375 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

