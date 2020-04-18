Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,821 Shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 854,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,821 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Pluralsight worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Pluralsight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Pluralsight by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Pluralsight by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Pluralsight by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on PS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,140. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.22. Pluralsight Inc has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.40% and a negative net margin of 35.65%. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

