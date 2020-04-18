Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,687 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Yeti worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 70.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after acquiring an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 34,259 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 18.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 125,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Yeti by 79.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $24.42 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $38.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a return on equity of 122.16% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Roth Capital downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, December 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,475,384 shares of company stock valued at $397,456,228. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.