Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 23,465 Shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,465 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Tenable worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tenable by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,888,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,158,000 after buying an additional 1,570,435 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tenable by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,255,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,998,000 after purchasing an additional 523,562 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 681,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 132,192 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenable from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

In other news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at $361,563.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.91. Tenable Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

