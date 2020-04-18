Geode Capital Management LLC Has $15.71 Million Stock Holdings in Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 977,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $15,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 98,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Nextgen Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Shares of NXGN opened at $10.69 on Friday. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $21.12. The firm has a market cap of $702.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $137.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

