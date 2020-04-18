Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,981 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $15,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.75 million. On average, analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. ValuEngine cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $249,910.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $35,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,209. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

