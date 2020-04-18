Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 60,073 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Marten Transport worth $14,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 51,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $22.79 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

