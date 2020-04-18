Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,067,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,838,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,224,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,933,000 after purchasing an additional 535,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $204,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,821 shares of company stock worth $5,467,575. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, April 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

