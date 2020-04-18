GINcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $28,035.44 and $2.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GINcoin has traded down 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.15 or 0.02425324 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.14 or 0.03307754 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00597690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00798973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00076508 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026792 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00577254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto.

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.